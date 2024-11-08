Advertisement
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Baramulla Encounter: Two Terrorists Killed In Jammu and Kashmir

The police earlier said that a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police and security forces based on specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Panipora Sopore area of Baramulla. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a big breakthrough for the security forces, two terrorists were killed on Friday in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Of the two, one is said to be a local terrorist while another is a foreign terrorist.

Kashmir Zone police posted on X, "Two terrorists have been neutralised in Sopore encounter. Identification & affiliation is being ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow."

The police earlier said that a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police and security forces based on specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Panipora Sopore area of Baramulla. It said that during the search operation, an exchange of fire took place. 

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from them. The encounter had started on Thursday evening following an intelligence-based operation launched by security forces.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK