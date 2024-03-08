NewsIndia
BAREILLY NEWS

Bareilly News: Police Busts Illegal Arms Factory, Arrests Two Accused

The accused used to sell one pistol for four to five thousand rupees to young boys and criminal gangs.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 06:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Reported By- Ajay Kashyap   

Bareilly police have busted a factory manufacturing pistols and arrested two accused on Friday for selling illgal weapons under Izzat Nagar police station of Bareilly Uttar Pradesh. 

The arrested accused have been identified as Akash and Karan, residents of the village Kila Chandan Nagar, Rampur Road. Under custody accused has told the name of his master to the police.

During police interrogation, the accused disclosed that the leader of the gang was Aman, known for his involvement in robbery and stunts. Aman would steal bikes and use them to commit robberies. Additionally, Aman was running an arms factory along with his friend Akash.

In between the investigation, the police also found many photographs related to arms factories and illegal activities on the mobile phones of Aman and Akash.

Additionally, Aman's girlfriend Preeti was sent to jail at Kila police station about three months ago in the case of firing from an illegal weapon. During to interogation the accused said that their leader Aman has set up his gangafter being inspired by the movie Dhoom and Bunty Babli.

