close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashok Gehlot

Barmer pandaal accident: Ashok Gehlot promises action against guilty

Gehlot has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who were killed in the tragic incident while Rs 2 lakh was announced for the injured.

Barmer pandaal accident: Ashok Gehlot promises action against guilty
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday that strong action would be taken against all those found guilty in the Barmer pandaal accident that killed 14 and injured many others.

The accident took place on Sunday when a pandaal came crashing down at an event in Jasol village in Barmer district due to unexpected storm and heavy rain. While 14 people were killed, at least 70 were injured in the incident and of these, 45 are reportedly in a critical condition. Gehlot, a day later, assured of a thorough investigation. "We have ordered an inquiry into the incident. Action will be taken based on the inquiry report," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "We are thinking of issuing an advisory regarding arrangements and security at such events to prevent similar incidents in future."

Gehlot had already announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who were killed in the tragic incident while Rs 2 lakh was announced for the injured.

Local police officials have already begun an investigation into the incident and are trying to ascertain the details of the incident which was condoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Initial reports suggest that the pandaal came down due to heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning which resulted in current passing through the large canopy.

Tags:
Ashok GehlotRajasthanBarmer
Next
Story

UK failing to make most of ties with India, says British Parliament panel; calls it 'missed opportunity'

Must Watch

PT5M9S

20 years of Kargil War: IAF turns Gwalior Air Base into war theatre, recreates Tiger Hill attack