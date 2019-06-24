Barmer pandaal accident: Ashok Gehlot promises action against guilty

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday that strong action would be taken against all those found guilty in the Barmer pandaal accident that killed 14 and injured many others.

The accident took place on Sunday when a pandaal came crashing down at an event in Jasol village in Barmer district due to unexpected storm and heavy rain. While 14 people were killed, at least 70 were injured in the incident and of these, 45 are reportedly in a critical condition. Gehlot, a day later, assured of a thorough investigation. "We have ordered an inquiry into the incident. Action will be taken based on the inquiry report," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "We are thinking of issuing an advisory regarding arrangements and security at such events to prevent similar incidents in future."

Gehlot had already announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who were killed in the tragic incident while Rs 2 lakh was announced for the injured.

Local police officials have already begun an investigation into the incident and are trying to ascertain the details of the incident which was condoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Initial reports suggest that the pandaal came down due to heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning which resulted in current passing through the large canopy.