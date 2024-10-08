Basholi Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live: Winner and Losser Candidate Lal Singh vs Davinder Singh total votes margin bjp congress jknc eci Jammu Kashmir Assembly election result

Basohli Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Jammu & Kashmir is all ready to elect 90 members for the Legislative Assembly, as the counting of votes is taking place today starting at 8 AM. The Jammu & Kashmir went to the polls on three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1 and the counting will take place today. The result will be declared as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Election Commission has an overall turnout of 63.88 percent in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, an important rise to the 58.58 per cent turnout recorded during the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Election Commission, the second phase of the J&K polls on Wednesday (September 25) recorded a voter turnout of 57.31 per cent, lower than the phase one turnout of 61.38 per cent and in the third and largest phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections wrapped up Tuesday, with a voter turnout of 65.65 per cent.

The previous Assembly elections were held in the year 2009 and 2014.

Candidate List For The Basohli Assembly Constituency Election 2024

The major political parties include the Bharatiya Janta Party, and National Conference have nominated their candidates from BJP Lal Singh and JKN Davinder Singh.

The previous Assembly elections were held in the year 2008 & 2014. In Jammu and Kashmir, assembly elections have not taken place since 2014.

Past Election Trends in Basohli

In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Lal Singh from BJP won the seat with a margin of 17,801 votes. Lal Singh was polled 29,808 votes with a vote share of 53.07 % and defeated Davinder Singh from JKN who got 12,007 votes (21.38 %) and In the 2008 Assembly Elections, Jagdish Raj Sapolia from BJP won the seat and was polled 16,651 votes with a vote share of 35.25%. %. Basohli Constituency Assembly Election 2024 voting date. Basohli Assembly constituency went to the polls on October 1 this year.

Basohli, Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 result date.

The result of the Assembly election 2024 in the Basohli will be announced on October 8. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on October 8 and wrap up on the same day.