Basmati Rice in your plate might be mixed with artificial colour! Know Govt’s latest rule stop adulteration of Basmati rice

It has regulated standards to maintain the natural aroma and quality of basmati rice. The comprehensive regulatory standards will be enforced from August 1. 

Last Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 11:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Basmati is long aromatic rice grown traditionally in the Himalayan foothills, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarkhand. Its specialty is that it has extra long grains and has more soft and fluffy texture upon cooking. Basmati rice is unique among other aromatic long-grain rice varieties. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has specified the identity standards for basmati rice. It has regulated standards to maintain the natural aroma and quality of basmati rice. The comprehensive regulatory standards will be enforced from August 1. 

What are the regulatory standards?

As per the standards, the natural aroma of basmati rice has to be maintained. Any kind of artificial coloring and fake fragrance cannot be added to Basmati rice. These standards apply to brown basmati rice, milled basmati rice, parboiled rice, milled basmati parboiled brown basmati rice. 

The standards also specify various identity and quality parameters for basmati rice such as average size of grains and their elongation ratio after cooking, maximum limits of moisture, amylose content, uric acid, defective/damaged grains and incidental presence of other non-basmati rice.

India is the largest exporter of Basmati rice worth about Rs 30,000 crore every year. The country has applied for GI tag for Basmati in European Union. Although Pakistan considers rice as its country and has also applied for GI tag. In January 2021, Pakistan quickly got the indigenous GI tag by bringing GI Indication Act in its country and then challenged India's claim in the European Union.

