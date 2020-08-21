BBMP prohibits sale of meat, slaughtering of animals in Bengaluru on Ganesh Chaturthi

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has prohibited the sale of meat and slaughtering of animals on the occasion of "Sri Ganesh Chaturthi" festival on August 22, news agency ANI reported.

All meat shops in the city will be shut on that day as per the instructions of the civic body.

The Karnataka government has permitted the community celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22 but restricted the large gatherings and processions in public places in view of the ongoing pandemic.

The central government in its guidelines for Unlock 3 has restricted any large public gathering for social, religious and political events till August 31.