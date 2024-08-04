Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday while launching the Nyay Setu water project and the smart city initiative in Chandigarh, took a swipe at the INDIA bloc, suggesting they gear up for another term in the opposition come 2029. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, predicting a win for the NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The INDIA bloc might as well get comfortable in the opposition seats for 2029 too. No matter what the opposition attempts, the NDA, led by Modi ji, will prevail. The opposition fails to see that the BJP has secured more seats in this election than Congress did across three," Shah declared.

Criticizing the opposition, Shah accused the INDIA bloc of fostering instability and advised them to master their role as the opposition.

"Those who aim to destabilize keep claiming the government won't last. I'm here to tell them not only will it last, but the NDA will also form the next government. They better prepare to be in the opposition and learn to function effectively in that role," he stated.

Shah also emphasized the significance of the Nyay Setu initiative, highlighting the essential nature of water and its impact on health. He assured that the project would provide round-the-clock access to purified water for the local population, ensuring its longevity.

"The Nyay Setu spans roughly 125 acres. With Modi ji as Prime Minister, there's been a concentrated effort on developing smart cities, with Chandigarh leading the charge. Approximately one lakh crore rupees have been invested. We've managed to supply clean drinking water to 74% of households nationwide, significantly reducing water-borne diseases," he added.