Be The Better Guy: One Leap at a Time Towards Road Safety

Every three and a half minutes, one person is killed in a road accident in India, and two-wheeler accidents constitute the highest proportion of 44.5%. One of the leading causes of two-wheeler accidents in India is the practice of not wearing a helmet, which is crucial in minimizing the impact of head injury.

These alarming statistics underline the shared responsibility of individuals to ensure road safety and spread awareness. Some individuals are determined to take road safety seriously and push others to join hands. Hyundai’s initiative, Be the Better Guy, celebrates such exceptional humans who step up to ensure road safety and make a difference.

Meet The Better Guy

Meet Sandeep Shahi, Head Constable of Delhi Police, who is working relentlessly to generate awareness regarding the significance of wearing helmets among bikers and two-wheeler drivers. Mr. Shahi is part of a road safety campaign launched by the Indian government, and he aims to reduce the number of head injuries.

Mr. Shahi survived an accident in 2014 with minor scratches on his legs and feet because of the protection offered by his helmet. After experiencing the relevance of a helmet firsthand, he aims to educate others about the importance of wearing quality helmets. He buys BIS-standard helmets and distributes them to people on the road. He wishes to use his position and authority to make a difference to save lives.

Ride Safe and Smart with a BIS Helmet

This better guy asserts the significance of choosing a BIS standard helmet. He advocates that only BIS-quality helmets ensure safety, as other helmets are causing more harm than protection. He educated the riders and passengers on how to identify the BIS quality hamlet with the ISI 4151 mark.

Apart from the riders, this better guy also encourages the women passengers to wear quality helmets to stay safe and protected.

Takeaway

Ensuring road safety is a collective effort at societal and individual levels. With the Be The Better Guy initiative, Hyundai, in partnership with Zee, will uncover more real-life examples, such as Sandeep Shahi, who is working towards reducing road accidents. Let’s get inspired by this better guy and spread awareness about BIS-quality helmets and their role in reducing the impact of head injuries. Start safe and ride smart.

