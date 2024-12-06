'Beacon Of Social justice': PM Modi, Rahul Pay Tribute To Dr BR Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar at the Parliament House Lawns in the national capital on the occasion of the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that Ambedkar's tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations.

"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we bow to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and a beacon of social justice. Dr. Ambedkar's tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. Today, as we remember his contributions, we also reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision. Also sharing a picture from my visit to Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai earlier this year. Jai Bhim!" PM Modi posted on X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar at the Parliament House Lawns. Moreover, the Congress president and PM Modi were seen holding each other's hand on the occasion.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on the occasion of the 69th #MahaparinirvanDiwas at the Parliament House Lawns.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers.

Dr. Ambedkar, a revered leader, thinker, and reformer, dedicated his life to championing equality and eradicating caste-based discrimination. Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds profound significance as a tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar's transformative legacy.