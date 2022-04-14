New Delhi: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is looking to fill 378 vacant posts of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator. This is a golden opportunity for those candidates who want to join BECIL. Candidates need to note that they will be appointed on a contract basis.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this on the official website of BECIL- becil.com. The online application will end on April 25, 2022.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date to fill application form: April 25, 2022

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Office Assistant: 200 posts

Data Entry Operator: 178 posts

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Office Assistant: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

Data Entry Operator: 12th / Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application fees

General – Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

BECIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Candidates are required to apply online through the website becil.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

