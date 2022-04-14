हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BECIL Recruitment

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at becil.com; Check eligibility, other details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this on the official website of BECIL- becil.com.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at becil.com; Check eligibility, other details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is looking to fill 378 vacant posts of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator. This is a golden opportunity for those candidates who want to join BECIL. Candidates need to note that they will be appointed on a contract basis.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this on the official website of BECIL- becil.com. The online application will end on April 25, 2022. 

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates 

Last date to fill application form: April 25, 2022

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Office Assistant: 200 posts
  • Data Entry Operator: 178 posts

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • Office Assistant: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.
  • Data Entry Operator: 12th / Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application fees 

  • General – Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • OBC – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • SC/ST – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • Ex-Serviceman – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • Women – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • EWS/PH – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

BECIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Candidates are required to apply online through the website becil.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BECIL RecruitmentBECIL Recruitment 2022BECILBroadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited
Next
Story

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! One day left to apply for various vacancies on drdo.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Russia Ukraine Conflict: More than 1000 soldiers 'surrender' in Mariupol