Beef Fat In Tirupati Laddoos Confirmed By Lab Report Amid Row

Amid the ongoing controversy over the use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddoos during the previous regime, a lab report has surfaced confirming that the laddoos offered to devotees as prasad at Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh contained animal fats and fish oil.

The row over the Tirupati laddoos erupted after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that animal fat was used in making the famous Tirupati laddoos. He also demanded stern action against those involved in it.

Following Naidu's claims, a report by NDDB CALF has revealed that the samples of the ghee used in making Tirupati laddoos contained foreign fat, including palm oil, fish oil, beef tallow, and lard (obtained by rendering the fatty tissue of a pig), according to reports. NDDB is a private laboratory focused on testing animal feed and milk and milk products.

Earlier in the day, the YSRCP slammed Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu for claims pertaining to Tirupati laddoos and said this has undermined the deity and hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

State Congress chief Y S Sharmila, sister of YSRCP president and former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, demanded a CBI probe to ascertain Naidu's claim. She assailed the CM and YSRCP for indulging in 'heinous politics' over the preparation of Tirupati laddoos.

During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddoos.

Sharmila said Naidu’s allegations hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus who consider Lord Venkateswara as a revered deity. “Immediately constitute a high-level committee or investigate with the CBI whether animal fat was used instead of ghee,” said Sharmila in a press release.

Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy noted that Naidu’s allegations have undermined the hallowed nature of the deity and hurt the sentiments of the devotees. “It is unimaginable to even say that animal fat was used in the consecrated food offered to the deity and the laddoos given to devotees. There is no other heinous attempt than alleging that animal fat was being used,” said Subba Reddy.

“I believe in Venkateswara Swamy, and you (Naidu) claim to be a devotee too, so come, let’s swear before the deity. I am ready to take an oath before the deity. I will come and swear along with my family,” he said, demanding Naidu if he stands by his allegations.