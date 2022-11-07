topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
'Befooling people with FAKE jobs': Suvendu Adhikari's BIG allegation against Mamata Banerjee's govt, writes letter to ministry

Suvendu Adhikari in his letter to the Rural Development ministry alleged that the West Bengal government and administration are producing fake data about employment befool people ahead of the upcoming Panchayat election. 

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 07:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: West Bengal leader of the opposition and BJP member Suvendu Adhikari on Monday (November 8) wrote a letter to Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Giri Singh requesting a CBI or any Central Agency probe in false data creation for employment by West Bengal government and administration. Adhikari in his letter alleged that the West Bengal government and administration are generating false employment data to deceive the people ahead of the upcoming Panchayat election. 

"I am writing this letter to you as the Western Bengal government is engaging in the novel malicious practice in order to befool the people of Bengal, especially those who live in the rural areas. This time the issue is related to the creation of fake jobs and misusing the job card holders' details to create false employment data," wrote Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari further alleged that the West Bengal government is generating false data on employment to "provide wrongful information" to Centre and seek financial compensation or assistance in the future.

BJP leader further stated that the administration is actively involved in fake data production so that the state government can claim the employment generation despite the curtailing of funds for the MGNREGA scheme by the Centre.

Adhikari further alleged that the chief secretary has issued a circular "directing all the Department to engage only the unskilled labourers having job cards under MGNREGA during the execution of scheme."

