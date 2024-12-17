Advertisement
Begging To Become Illegal In THIS Indian City; FIR To Be Registered Against Those Giving Money To 'Bhikharis'

The administration has in recent months exposed different gangs that make people beg and many of those involved in begging have also been rehabilitated.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 02:53 PM IST|Source: PTI
In a bid to make Indore in Madhya Pradesh free of beggars, the district authorities on Monday said the administration will start registering FIRs from January 1, 2025 against those who give alms. The administration has already issued an order banning begging in Indore, district collector Ashish Singh told reporters.

"Our awareness campaign against begging will go on in the city till the end of this month (December). If any person is found giving alms from January 1, a First Information Report (FIR) will also be registered against him/her," he said. "I appeal to all residents of Indore not to become partners in the sin by giving alms to people," the official said.

The administration has in the recent months exposed different gangs that make people beg and many of those involved in begging have also been rehabilitated, he said. The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has started a pilot project to make 10 cities of the country beggar-free, which includes Indore.

