'Behad sharmnaak': Arvind Kejriwal on woman's death after being dragged by car for 4 km in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (January 2, 2023) reacted to the incident in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and her body dragged for four kilometres. Taking to his official Twitter account, Kejriwal said that the incident was "shameful" and the culprits should be "punished severely".

"What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The police said that an information was received at 3.24 am on Sunday in Kanjhawala police station (Rohini district) that a body was tied to a car going towards Qutubgarh area.

They stated that the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.

Five men travelling in the Maruti Baleno have been apprehended.

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) has also been registered against the accused -- Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal.

"While Deepak is a driver, Amit deals with SBI cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan works at Connaught Place, Mithun works as a hair dresser in Naraina and Mittal works as a food dealer in Sultanpuri," he added.

The victim used to work part-time in marriages and other functions. When the incident happened, she was returning home from one such function, the police officer said.

'My head hangs in shame': Delhi LG after woman hit by car, dragged for four km

"My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime", said Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday (January 1, 2023) after a 20-year-old girl was killed when her scooty was hit by a car and dragged for a few kilometres in the national capital.

Saxena also said that he is "shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators".

"My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," he said in tweet.