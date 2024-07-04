New Delhi: Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister and senior BJP leader, Kirodi Lal Meena, has submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, his aide said on Thursday. Official confirmation on the matter is still pending.

In a statement, the aide said, “Kirodi Meena resigned as minister. He gave the resignation to the chief minister 10 days ago." Feeding fuel to the news of resignation, in a post on ‘X’, Meena cited the 'shlokas of Ramcharitmanas’ and said, “Raghukul reeti sada chali aaee. Praan jaee par bachan na jaee.”

रघुकुल रीति सदा चलि आई।

प्राण जाई पर बचन न जाई।।



(श्रीरामचरितमानस) — Dr.Kirodi Lal Meena (@DrKirodilalBJP) July 4, 2024

What Transpired Kirodi Meena’s Resignation?

The 72-year-old MLA campaigned in eastern Rajasthan, including Dausa, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Alwar, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, and Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha seats. Following this, Meena stated that he would resign if the BJP lost any of the seven seats under his oversight. Meena had said, “I worked hard on 11 seats; if the party loses even one of these seven seats, I will resign and serve water here.”

After the poll results were declared on June 4, the BJP lost the Bharatpur, Dausa, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, and Dholpur-Karauli seats to Congress.

Recently, Meena did not attend a cabinet meeting. While talking to the media, he explained, “Having resigned, it is morally inappropriate for me to attend. I met the Chief Minister, who respectfully said he wouldn’t accept my resignation. I told him that since I publicly announced I would resign if we lost the Dausa seat, I had to follow through.”

After the assembly election results were announced last December, he was also in the running for the Chief Minister’s position, but the party high command chose first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma to lead the state. Five-time MLA and former Rajya Sabha member Kirodi Meena has been an MP from Dausa and Sawai Madhopur.