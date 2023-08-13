Behind Silver Screen Splendor: Unveiling The Luxurious Randhawa Mansion From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Step into the world of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where opulence and romance intertwine, as we unveil the behind-the-scenes splendor of the film's grand residences. The movie featured the lives of Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt) and Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh), set against the backdrop of two stunning Delhi homes. However, an exciting revelation comes courtesy of Curly Tales, as they offer an exclusive tour of Rocky's lavish mansion - a real-life architectural masterpiece nestled in the heart of Noida.

A Regal Tour of Randhawa Paradise

Curly Tales takes us on a mesmerizing visual journey through the corridors and chambers of Randhawa Paradise, which served as Rocky Randhawa's residence in the film. This maximalist abode boasts sprawling lawns, towering glass doors, and a lavish main building, all exuding an air of luxury and grandeur. Surprisingly, this extravagant mansion isn't located in Delhi, but rather in the environs of Noida.



A Palatial Vision Brought to Life

Within the walls of Randhawa Paradise, every corner reflects the flamboyant persona of Rocky's family. Lavish interiors adorned with artifacts and artworks complement the impeccably manicured lawns, where extravagant floral displays add a touch of natural beauty. Skylights illuminate palatial rooms with wooden flooring, creating a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. The architectural marvel, characterized by expansive glass windows, invites nature indoors, while a central-plan fountain stands as a captivating centerpiece, surrounded by water features and verandas that amplify the property's grandeur.

An Elite Address in Noida

Situated in Sector 1 of Noida Extension, Greater Noida, Randhawa Paradise finds its place within the esteemed Gaur Mulberry Mansions - a luxury residential project by the Gaur Group of Developers. This exclusive enclave, priced between ₹19-29 crore, exemplifies opulent living at its finest.

Karan Johar's Cinematic Vision

Karan Johar, the creative mastermind behind Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, sheds light on the film's architectural narrative. While ostentatious homes aren't uncommon in Delhi, Karan acknowledges that the cinematic portrayal of the Chatterjee house, where Alia Bhatt's character resides, transcends reality. He emphasizes the film's artistic approach in elevating and exaggerating visual experiences.

A Tale of Love and Grandeur

Marking Karan Johar's directorial comeback after seven years, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani captures the enchanting love story of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt amidst a clash between their disparate family backgrounds. Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan portray their endearing grandparents, adding depth to the narrative. Released on July 28th, this cinematic masterpiece invites audiences to revel in the blend of romance and spectacle that defines Bollywood.