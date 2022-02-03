Beijing Winter Olympics: DD Sports not to live telecast opening, closing ceremonies

New Delhi: Following the MEA's decision of the India envoy not attending the Winter Olympic ceremonies in Beijing, the Indian public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati on Thursday (February 3) announced that it will not be telecasting the live opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Prasar Bharati CEO, Shashi Shekhar Vempati said, consequent to the announcement by MEA, DD Sports channel will not telecast live the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics being held in Beijing.

The MEA on Thursday (February 3) said the Indian envoy will not be attending the opening and ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics after China made Galwan soldier torchbearer at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Torch Relay.

China`s People`s Liberation Army`s regimental commander, who had suffered severe injuries during the Galwan clash, became the torchbearer at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Torch Relay on Wednesday (February 2).

Qi Fabao, the regimental commander who suffered a serious head injury during the Galwan Valley border skirmish on June 15, 2020, took the flame from China`s four-time Olympic short track speed skating champion, at Winter Olympic Park, State media outlet Global Times reported on Wednesday.

