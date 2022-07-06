Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra challenged the BJP in the Kaali poster controversy. Members of the BJP Mahila Morcha submitted a complaint to the police station demanding her arrest on Wednesday afternoon. The Krishnanagar MP replied on Twitter in the afternoon. She wrote, "I am a worshiper of Kali. I'm not afraid of anything. What the BJP want they can do." Bjp leader and leader of the opposition in the state, Suvendu Adhikari, criticised Mahua's remarks on Goddess Kali and demanded her arrest. On Wednesday, members of the BJP's Mahila Morcha also accused Mahua of making "adverse remarks about 'Mother Kali'. Mahua tweets to counter the BJP and wrote, "I am not afraid of your ignorance or hooliganism, I am not afraid of your goons, I am not afraid of your police, not your criticism."

Kaali Poster Row: How Mahua Gets Involved?

The controversy began with the poster of a documentary by Indian director Leena Manimekalai. There a woman was seen smoking in the form of Maa Kali. About which the debate began. The host posed a question to Mahua in this regard at an event in Kolkata on Monday. In response, the Trinamool MP from Krishnanagar made a comment. Then the political debate began. Speaking at India Today Conclave, Moitra explained, "Kaali to me, is a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess. You have the freedom to imagine your goddess. There are some places where whiskey is offered to gods and in some other places it would be blasphemy."

Kaali Poster Row: Step Taken By TMC

Moitra's party TMC has distanced itself from the MP's remarks. After that Mahua 'unfollowed' the All India Trinamool's Twitter account on Wednesday. Realising that the party was distancing itself from Mahua in the Kali controversy, it is likely that members of the BJP's Mahila Morcha staged a protest at bowbazar police station in the afternoon demanding Mahua's arrest. They filed 56 complaints. After that, in the space of nine minutes, two consecutive tweets of Mahua came to light.

Kaali Poster Row: Mahua's Tweets

The first tweet started with the victory of Goddess Kali by the Trinamool MP. She wrote, "Jai Maa Kali! The goddess who is worshipped by Bengalis is fearless and calm. In his next tweet, Mahua directly challenged the BJP and wrote, "Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need back up forces."

In the Kali controversy, the BJP took to the streets to demand the arrest of Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra. Bjp Mahila Morcha members marched to Bowbazar police station on Wednesday afternoon. They filed a total of 56 chargesheets. The police will have to take action against the Trinamool MP within the next 72 hours.