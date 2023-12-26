'Belated Wisdom': Saamana Taunts Centre Over Suspension Of Wrestling Federation

Mumbai: In a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, 'Saamana', the official mouthpiece of the Uddhav Thackeray-led UBT faction of Shiv Sena, ridiculed the ruling dispensation following the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the Union Sports Ministry.

Saamana Editorial Highlights Wrestlers' Protest

The strongly worded Saamana editorial revisited the fervent protests by wrestlers, particularly against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP leader accused of sexual harassment. The uproar reached a point where Delhi Police initiated FIRs, compelling Singh to step away from the daily operations of the top wrestling body. The subsequent WFI elections faced renewed dissent from star grapplers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, leading to accusations of the Centre breaking promises.

Centre's U-Turn: Saamana Applauds 'Belated Wisdom'

In response to the athlete's discontent, the Union Sports Ministry announced the suspension of the WFI, including key office-bearers like newly elected president Sanjay Singh. Saamana, while taking a swipe at the Centre, applauded the "belated wisdom" displayed in the face of mounting protests.

Delayed Acknowledgement Of Wrestler Struggle: Saamana

The editorial emphasized the persistent efforts of Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and other athletes in their fight against the misrule of Brij Bhushan. It criticized the government's initial reluctance to address the issue, alleging a deaf ear to cries for justice. The piece acknowledged the suspension as a victory but stressed that the wrestlers must continue their struggle for justice.

Wrestlers' Triumph: Saamana Seeks Continued Struggle

While recognizing the relief brought by the WFI suspension, Saamana urged wrestlers and their supporters not to halt their fight for justice. It noted a positive shift with Brij Bhushan's diminished influence but cautioned that the suspension marked only the initial triumph in a prolonged battle.

IOA Intervention: Union Sports Ministry Directs Ad-Hoc Committee

In a subsequent move, the Union Sports Ministry instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to establish an ad-hoc committee to oversee WFI affairs. This decision followed the announcement by newly elected WFI president Sanjay Singh regarding the hosting of U-15 and U-20 nationals in Uttar Pradesh.

Sakshi Malik Retires, Bajrang Punia Returns Padma Shri

The aftermath of the WFI suspension saw Olympian Sakshi Malik retiring, alleging a betrayal of promises by the Centre. Bajrang Punia, expressing reservations about Sanjay Singh's election, returned his Padma Shri in protest. Both athletes had previously led protests against Brij Bhushan, accusing him of sexual harassment.