Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh breaks down over party workers' killings

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday got emotional while talking about the recent killings of his party workers in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state.

Addressing a gathering at Kolkata's ICCR auditorium during the BJP membership drive, Ghosh said that over 72 party workers have been reportedly killed between April and July this year.



''As the head of the party on the state level, this brings great grief to me and I find myself somewhere responsible for this,'' the state BJP chief said while controlling his emotions.

''Since April, a single day has not passed when reports of atrocities on our workers did not surface,'' the BJP MP added.

Pointing out that a lot of BJP workers were still admitted to hospitals and several others were missing, Ghosh said, "It is true that our party has grown significantly in the state. But that has happened at the cost of dozens of our party workers` lives."

West Bengal has been witnessing incidents of political violence since the 2019 Lok Sabha election took place in the state with Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers clashing with each other.

Several party workers belonging to the rival parties have been reported dead 'due to the ongoing political scuffle.

BJP`s state leadership has claimed that 19 of their workers have been murdered by the ruling Trinamool Congress workers since the poll results were announced on May 23.