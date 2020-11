Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh to TMC cadres: Mend your ways or will have to go to crematorium

Haldia: BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh said on Sunday that his party would "restore democracy" in the state if voted to power, warning TMC cadres to mend their ways or they will have to either visit hospital or crematorium.

Ghosh, who was addressing a rally in Haldia town in the East Midnapore district, said the Centre will ensure free and fair assembly elections in the state, likely to be held in April-May next year.

"I want to assure that the central government is with all of you. The Centre will ensure free and fair assembly elections in the state. The people will be able to excise their democratic right without any fear," Ghosh said.

He said that the days of the TMC government are numbered.

"The assembly polls would not be held with the state police but in the presence of central forces. Those TMC cadres who are yet to mend their ways and are still torturing common people should rectify themselves in the next six months. If they don't, their hands, legs and ribs will be broken and they will have to go to the hospital," Ghosh said.

"If they still continue with their mischief, they will have to go to the crematorium," he added.

The TMC said that Ghosh was vitiating the political atmosphere of the state.

"These kinds of statements show that the BJP is trying to unleash a reign of terror and vitiate the political atmosphere of the state ahead of the assembly polls. The people of the state would give them a befitting reply," said Saugata Roy, a senior leader of the TMC and an MP.