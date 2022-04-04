Bengal bypolls: Actor Naseeruddin Shah extends support to niece Saira Shah Halim, who's fighting against Babul Supriyo

New Delhi: Actor Naseeruddin Shah on Monday (April 4, 2022), along with his wife Ratna Pathak Shah, extended support to Saira Shah Halim, the Left Front candidate for the Ballygunge byelection in West Bengal. The veteran actor posted a video on Twitter in which he expressed his confidence in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, who is also his niece.

In the Ballygunge byelection in West Bengal, Saira Shah Halim is going up against Trinamool Congress’s Babul Supriyo.

“The choice before voters is a clear one. Would you like your representative to be a caring, compassionate, and committed person who will work for you, or would you prefer a turncoat opportunist who is also a serial hate-monger?,” said Naseeruddin Shah in the video message.

“I am not affiliated to nor do I owe allegiance to any political party. I am here in my individual capacity to support the candidature of Saira Shah Halim for the upcoming Ballygunge byelections,” Naseeruddin Shah said.

“Family ties aside, I have always found her to be a courageous and caring person of integrity, who is always eager to help the less fortunate. She has been a vocal defender of our rights,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ballygunge byelection in West Bengal will be held on April 12. The votes for the same will be counted on April 16.

