Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee brews tea at local stall during village visit

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared in a different avatar as she donned the role of a tea-seller at a local stall in West Bengal's coastal town of Digha.

Banerjee, who is on an official visit to East Midnapore district`s coastal region since Monday, stopped her convoy at the Duttapukur village and spent time with the locals.

In a video, which was shared widely on social media platforms, Banerjee could be seen playing with children and distributing cupcakes among people who were present there. Later, Banerjee was seen asking the owner if she could make the tea for his customers. She could be seen preparing tea, pouring it into paper cups and distributing them among the people.

Banerjee also served the tea to her party leaders Suvendu Adhikary, Subrata Mukherjee and other officials who were present there.

The Bengal chief minister later visited the interiors of the village to interact with the inhabitants, which is seen as part of her reach out routine prior to the state assembly elections due in 2021, news agency IANS reported.

Banerjee later posted a video of her interaction at the tea stall in Digha and wrote, "Sometimes the little joys in life can make us happy. Making and sharing some nice tea (cha/chai) is one of them."

Sometimes the little joys in life can make us happy. Making and sharing some nice tea (cha/chai) is one of them. Today, in Duttapur, Digha | কখনো জীবনের ছোট ছোট মুহূর্ত আমাদের বিশেষ আনন্দ দেয়। চা বানিয়ে খাওয়ানো তারমধ্যে একটা। আজ দীঘার দত্তপুরে। #Bangla

In another video shared by Banerjee, she could be seen interacting with locals in the area. "Spent some time today interacting with residents of Duttapur village in Digha," she wrote.