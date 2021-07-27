हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Narendra Modi, raises more COVID vaccine for state

Her visit has coincided with the Monsoon Session of Parliament in which the Opposition parties are protesting on a range of issues including the allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware, price rise, and repeal of three farm laws.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Narendra Modi, raises more COVID vaccine for state
ANI photo

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (July 27) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The West Bengal Chief Minister met the Prime Minister a day after her arrival in the national capital. This is Mamata's first visit to the national capital since Trinamool Congress returned to power in the assembly polls earlier this year.

Her visit has coincided with the Monsoon Session of Parliament in which the Opposition parties are protesting on a range of issues including the allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware, price rise, and repeal of three farm laws. Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and Congress leader Anand Sharma met the Trinamool Congress chief. 

Sharma told the media that he and Mamata Banerjee have worked together for years. "I appreciate her for how she fought the recent polls and won. She has come to Delhi for the first time after victory, so I came and had tea with her," he told the media.

Mamata Banerjee was in Congress before she formed her own party.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeNarendra ModiTrinamool CongressWest BengalPegasus spyware
Next
Story

MP Board 12th exam: MPBSE to announce results on July 29, know important update

Must Watch

PT1M4S

India Vs Sri Lanka: Krunal Pandya tested COVID positive - Today's T20 match postponed