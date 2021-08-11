हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jagdeep Dhankar

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses political situation in state

Prime Minister Modi was in the Parliament to attend the last day of the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday (August 11) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the political situation in the state, sources said. Dhankhar is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah as well. Prime Minister Modi was in the Parliament to attend the last day of the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha.

"It was a courtesy call on the PM," said Dhankhar after meeting the PM.

Earlier, he met Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and urged him to enhance the "efficacy" of the Victoria Memorial. "West Bengal is unparalleled repository of culture and heritage.To put @victoriamemkol @ezcckolkata @IndianMuseumKol @asiatic_society on incremental trajectory and secure more footfalls Shri @kishanreddybjp @MinOfCultureGoI assured all steps," tweeted Dhankhar. 

During his previous trip to the national capital, Governor Dhankar had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the situation after the general assembly elections in Bengal. 

