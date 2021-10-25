हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jagdeep Dhankhar

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after contracting malaria

Dhankhar tested positive for malaria on Sunday. He had reached Delhi on Friday and underwent blood test on Saturday. 

File Photo

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday afternoon, after being diagnosed with malaria.

Admitted in the old private ward at AIIMS, he is being treated by Dr Neeraj Nischal, Professor of Medicine, with a team of doctors.

Dhankhar tested positive for malaria on Sunday. He had reached Delhi on Friday and underwent blood test on Saturday. He was staying at Bang Bhavan under the close observation of doctors.

On a visit to Darjeeling from October 12 as part of a 2-week visit to north Bengal, he caught fever there, and doctors advised him to go for blood test to diagnose the reason. He chose to go to Delhi for tests and treatment. 

Tags:
Jagdeep DhankharAIIMSMalariaWest Bengal Governor
