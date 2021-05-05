हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mithun Chakraborty

Bengal is burning, stop this violence: BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty appeals

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty tweeted that “human lives are more important than politics” and asked people to “stop this violence”.

Bengal is burning, stop this violence: BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty appeals
File Photo

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty urged people to stop violence in West Bengal which has wrecked the state since the Assembly election results on May 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that “human lives are more important than politics” and asked people to “stop this violence”.

In a tweet, Chakraborty wrote, “Bengal is burning since post election. Please stop this violence, human lives are more important than politics, Please think about their families and stop this violence.” 

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda and West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh will hold a dharna at Hastings Office to protest against the post-poll violence, according to the party sources. The dharna was earlier slated to be held outside State BJP Headquarters. 

The BJP has claimed at least six of its workers and supporters, including a woman, were killed in violence allegedly unleashed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the wake of its victory in the assembly elections.

While TMC has refuted these allegations and claimed that the violence was a result of infighting in the BJP party.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mithun ChakrabortyWest Bengal ViolenceBengal violenceWest Bengal results
Next
Story

India-UK sign Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement to boost work visas for Indian nationals

Must Watch

PT4M56S

DNA: Corona's new variant 15 times more dangerous