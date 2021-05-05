Bengal is burning, stop this violence: BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty appeals

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty urged people to stop violence in West Bengal which has wrecked the state since the Assembly election results on May 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that “human lives are more important than politics” and asked people to “stop this violence”.

In a tweet, Chakraborty wrote, “Bengal is burning since post election. Please stop this violence, human lives are more important than politics, Please think about their families and stop this violence.”

Bengal is burning since post election. Please stop this violence, human lives are more important than politics,Please think about their families and stop this violence. — Mithun Chakraborty (@mithunda_off) May 4, 2021

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda and West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh will hold a dharna at Hastings Office to protest against the post-poll violence, according to the party sources. The dharna was earlier slated to be held outside State BJP Headquarters.

The BJP has claimed at least six of its workers and supporters, including a woman, were killed in violence allegedly unleashed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the wake of its victory in the assembly elections.

While TMC has refuted these allegations and claimed that the violence was a result of infighting in the BJP party.

Live TV