BJP hits out at Mamata Banerjee over post-poll result violence in Bengal, says 9 killed, 4,000 houses ransacked

New Delhi: A day after the vote-counting process end for assembly election in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (May 3) alleged that at least four of its workers among total nine people were killed in the state. The saffron party hit out at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata for violence targeting its members and supporters.

"In a tweet, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is the party's in-charge for the state, said its four workers have been killed and over 4,000 houses ransacked in incidents of post-poll result violence." The Union Home Ministry has also asked the West Bengal government for a report on the violence targeting opposition workers. ? Banerjee led her party Trinamool Congress to a massive win in the state.

Attacking her for the violent incidents, BJP general secretary B L Santhosh said, "Listen @MamataOfficial ... It's your duty to protect the people of state which has given the mandate to you. But you never were a CM with compassion. We will fight tooth & nail this time with 18 MPs & 77 MLAs."

BJP leaders also posted numerous videos and pictures of violent incidents allegedly committed by TMC supporters.

Earlier in the day, Mamata addressed a press meet where she accused the BJP and her supporters of harassing her and her party even after the results for the assembly elections were declared. She urged her supporters to maintain peace amid reports of violence from some areas, asking them not to fall prey to provocations. She also accused the Election Commission of working at behest of BJP and questioned that why did they not order recounting in Nandigram despite request.

"The central forces committed many atrocities on TMC supporters during the elections. Even after the results were announced, BJP attacked our supporters in certain areas but we ask our men not to get provoked and instead report to the police," Mamata said.

She alleged that some police officers had worked in a partisan manner against the TMC during the elections.

