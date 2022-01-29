Bengal lotus row: BJP slams Madan Mitra for insulting Hindu sentiment, TMC MLA hits back

Kolkata: Slamming Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly launching personal attacks, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra on Friday (January 28) said he will file a defamation case against the BJP leader if the former raises questions about the latter`s character.

Speaking to ANI, Mitra said, "Suvendu Adhikari is crossing the limit. I will file a defamation case of Rs 5 crore against him if he raises questions about my character or calls me a drunkard. I do not think lotus symbolises Hinduism. It is only the symbol of the BJP. Moreover, only lotus is not used for worship, other flowers are also offered before the Goddess."

He said no one has any authority over a flower be it lotus or rose since it is the beauty of a garden. "If I have hurt the Hindus by just tearing lotus petals (at an event)... then they (BJP) have ransacked masjid, organized riots... but no case against them. What I meant (in the viral video of him tearing lotus petals) was that as a Hindu, I have not heard from anywhere that only lotus has to be offered while offering prayers... Am I bound to offer puja only using lotus? Saraswati puja is ahead, I will offer other flowers," the TMC MLA said.

Attacking Suvendu Adhikari, he said, "Everyone knows how much Hindu Suvendu Adhikari is. People know who changed his party just before the Assembly elections. I do not think tearing petals of lotus is hurting any sentiment of Hindus."

Earlier on Friday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari slammed TMC MLA Madan Mitra over his remark on the lotus flower. Adhikari said Madan Mitra is anti-Hindu and TMC is an anti-Hindu party."Madan Mitra has insulted Hindus by making a comment on the lotus. We Hindus use lotus to worship Goddess. Worshipping Goddess Durga with a lotus flower is mandatory. If Madan Mitra says anything about it, he is trying to hurt Hindu sentiments. Action must be taken against him. TMC leader Mamata Banerjee also wrongly uttered Saraswati Mantra and Chandi path earlier," Suvendu Adhikari told ANI.

Adhikari further slammed Mitra calling him a drunkard said action should be taken against the TMC MLA for his derogatory remarks on Lotus as he had hurt the sentiments of Hindus. On Thursday the TMC leader had made a statement that lotus henceforth should not be used in West Bengal as it symbolizes BJP.

