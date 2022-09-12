NewsIndia
CM MAMATA BANERJEE

Bengal students top in minimum proficiency on foundational numeracy benchmark: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has announced that the state has topped the country in terms of students performing at or above the global minimum proficiency level on the foundational numeracy benchmark, details below.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 10:17 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • Bengal CM announced that the state had topped the country in terms of students performing above the global minimum proficiency level
  • The study was conducted among nearly 86,000 Class-3 students in 10,000 schools
  • The goal of the survey carried out under the Ministry of Education's NIPUN Bharat scheme

Trending Photos

Bengal students top in minimum proficiency on foundational numeracy benchmark: CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that the state had topped the country in terms of students performing at or above the global minimum proficiency level on the foundational numeracy benchmark. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) shared the findings in a survey titled. Foundational Learning Study 2022' earlier this week.

"It gives me great joy and fills my heart with pride to announce that West Bengal has ranked # 1 among all states in the country, in terms of students performing at or above the Global Minimum Proficiency level on the benchmark of foundational numeracy," Banerjee tweeted. "My heartiest congratulations to all the students, guardians, and teaching community. May our tryst with excellence never stop!" she added.

The study was conducted among nearly 86,000 Class-3 students in 10,000 schools, including private and public institutions. The goal of the survey, carried out under the Ministry of Education's NIPUN Bharat scheme, was to understand the basic learning levels of Class-3 students in language and numeracy, and to devise interventions accordingly, officials said.

Live Tv

CM Mamata BanerjeeNational Council Of Educational ResearchWest BengalNCERT

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022