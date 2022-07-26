The ED is interrogating Partha Chatterjee and his accomplice Arpita Mukherjee at the CGO complex in Salt Lake after they were flown out of Bhubaneswar yesterday. According to ED sources, Arpita cooperated in the interrogation, but Partha did not. As a result, the possibility of face-to-face interrogation is believed to be increasing.

Partha and Arpita are being interrogated continuously from 9:30 am on Tuesday. Partha created a temporary lockup in the ED's conference room where the interrogation was going on. On the other hand, Arpita is being interrogated in the ED lockup. According to ED sources, Arpita is cooperating in today's interrogation. The Central Investigation Agency got some important information from him. However, Partha Chatterjee is known to have avoided answering several questions.

Rs 21.90 crore has been recovered from Arpita Mukherjee Diamond City flat. The ED's interogating the source of money and its link with Partha Chatterjee. ED recovered 3 diaries from Arpita Mukherjee's house. Among them is a black diary. The diary mentions Government of West Bengal and State Department of Higher Education. There are several writings in sign language.

ED is yet to decode the meaning of those writings. The help of experts is being sought to recover those sign languages. Besides, a pocket diary and an executive diary were found. Several names have been found there. It is believed that those names are job candidates who hired or supposed to be hired. Whether they got a job at all is being checked.

On the other hand, ED has prepared a seizure list of the items recovered from Partha Chatterjee's house. It appears that there is a revised result of TET 2021, a note from the President of the Department of Primary Education has been found. ED is also looking into those documents.