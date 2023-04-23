Bengal: Union Minister Felicitates BJP Leader Pamela Goswami, Days After Acquittal In Drugs Case

Days after coming out clean in a drugs case, BJP leader Pamela Goswami was felicitated by MoS Shantanu Thakur in West Bengal's Kolkata. Pamela, who is an actress turned politician, thanked Minister Shantanu Thakur. The former state Youth Wing chief for the party was gifted with a special garland that holds significance among the people of Matua society.

https://twitter.com/pamelagoswami9/status/1649740488407408640

"We thank you for your blessings and support. You are a great example of living life of faith. I extend my gratitude for the benediction. Accept my sincere regards for being an excellent mentor and honoring me with the most pious "Garland" of the Great Matua Mahasangha," Goswami said in tweet. On March 26, Pamela Goswami was acquitted in a high profile cocaine smuggling case filed against her during 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.

Pamela Goswami thanked Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur and said that, "The love and blessings that I have received from the entire Matua community with this sacred "garland" are priceless for me."