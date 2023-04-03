topStoriesenglish2590888
NewsIndia
BENGAL CLASH

Bengal Violence: Situation Under Control In Hooghly, Prohibitory Orders Still In Force

A senior officer of the Chandannagore Police Commissionerate said around 12 people were arrested in connection with the clashes that broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday evening.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 02:27 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Bengal Violence: Situation Under Control In Hooghly, Prohibitory Orders Still In Force

Rishra/Shibpur: The situation in violence-hit Rishra and Serampore in Hooghly district is peaceful and under control, even as prohibitory orders and suspension of internet services in some areas continued on Monday, police said.

A senior officer of the Chandannagore Police Commissionerate said around 12 people were arrested in connection with the clashes that broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday evening.

"Things are under control and peaceful. Prohibitory orders are in force along with heavy police deployment. Markets were allowed to open for some time. We are also keeping a tab on the movement of vehicles," he told PTI.

Security forces conducted route marches at places in the district, which witnessed violence on Sunday, the officer said. "There was tension in some areas in the morning. We, however, dispersed the crowd, and boosted security, he said.

"Hopefully, the situation will further improve in the afternoon. A decision on revoking prohibitory orders and resumption of internet services will be taken after evaluation," the officer added.

Two Ram Navami processions were organized in the Rishra police station area, and the second one came under attack near Wellington Jute Mill More on GT Road around 6.15 pm on Sunday, police said.

Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 were imposed in Rishra wards 1-5 and Serampore's ward 24, and internet services were suspended in some parts of the district till 10 pm on Monday, they said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?