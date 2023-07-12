Bengaluru Aeronics Media Killings: Ex-Employee Kills CEO, MD With Sword - All Details

Bengaluru: In a shocking turn of events, the CEO and MD of a tech company in Bengaluru were brutally killed by a former employee who stormed into their office and attacked them with a sword, according to the police. Phanindra Subramanya, the Managing Director, and Vinu Kumar, the CEO, of Aeronics Internet Company succumbed to their injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

Location and Suspect

The incident took place at the Aeronics office located in Pampa Extension, Amrithahalli, a residential area where the company operated from a converted house. The assailant, identified as Felix, is currently on the run, as confirmed by DCP North East Bengaluru, Lakshmi Prasad. Reports suggest that Felix had previously worked at the company and left to start his own business. Allegedly, the victims were seen as interfering in his business affairs, leading to a possible motive for the attack.



Attack with Swords and Daggers

The police stated that the attack occurred around 4 p.m. when the assailants armed with swords and daggers forcefully entered the office premises. They launched a vicious assault on Mr. Subramanya, who was in the presence of ten employees. Mr. Kumar, upon hearing the commotion, rushed to assist but was also attacked by the assailants before they fled through the backdoor.

Investigation and Search for Suspects

Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police officials, accompanied by local police, arrived at the crime scene. Eyewitness accounts helped identify two of the attackers, including the former employee Felix. The police suspect that the murders may be a result of business rivalry, given Felix's recent departure from the company to pursue his own venture. Felix, known for his active presence on social media with a substantial online following, remains at large.

Efforts to Apprehend the Culprits

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East Division), Laxmi Prasad, stated that four special teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, who are currently evading arrest. The police have obtained some leads and are diligently working to track down the culprits. The motive behind these heinous murders is yet to be fully established. Investigators are recording statements from the staff members to determine the involvement of any additional individuals in the crime and to verify the exact motive behind the attack.