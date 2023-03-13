Bengaluru Airhostess Falls From Highrise, Dies, Techie Live-In Partner Arrested

Three days after the death of an airhostess who fell from the fourth floor balcony of an apartment building, the police have arrested her boyfriend and registered a murder case against him. The investigation into her death in Bengaluru has revealed foul play, the police said on Monday. The incident of the air hostess, who flew to Bengaluru to meet her boyfriend and then jumped to her death from the apartment in suspicious circumstances was reported on March 11. According to the police, they are suspecting it to be a case of murder.

Though it seemed a suicide at the outset, there is enough reason to believe that it is a murder, said police sources. Her friend Adesh was in the flat when the incident took place and he had informed the police. But no information is available about what happened between them on that night. The police are checking CCTV footage.

The incident had taken place in the premises of Renuka Residency in Koramangala locality on Friday midnight. The 28-year-old Archana was from Himachal Pradesh. She had allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of the apartment. Preliminary investigations have revealed that she worked for a reputed airline. She came down from Dubai to meet her friend Adesh, a software professional.

Adesh hailed from Kerala and was working in Bengaluru. The police state that both were in love for many years. Archana`s body has been shifted to Saint John`s hospital.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live TV