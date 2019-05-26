Bengaluru airport receives threat call for AirAsia's Bagdogra to Kolkata flight

A threat call was received at Karnataka's Bengaluru airport on Sunday evening for an AirAsia flight. The flight I5 588 was travelling from West Bengal's Bagdogra to Kolkata. It has reached the Kolkata airport and checking is currently going on.

A total of 179 passengers were on board the aircraft. All the passengers have been offloaded at the Kolkata airport. The Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad (BDDS) has arrived at the airport and are checking the aircraft. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has cordoned the aircraft. Several fire tenders are also present at the spot.