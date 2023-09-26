Bengaluru Bandh Today Over Cauvery Water Issue: Schools, Colleges Shut; Section 144 Clamped

Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada outfits, political groups and farmers’ associations protesting the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu have called for a bandh in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The day-long shutdown is being backed by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Staff and Workers Federation and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda has announced prohibitory orders under section 144 from September 25 midnight to September midnight in preparation for the bandh. Today's Bengaluru bandh is likely to affect the transport services provided by KSRTC and BMTC.

As per a statement released by the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation, over 195 taluks in the state are grappling with drought due to insufficient rain, rendering reservoirs inadequate for use. This situation has fueled the protest against releasing 5,000 cusecs of water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu daily.

The KSRTC has urged its employees to refrain from operating buses in the city from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on September 26 to bolster the bandh's success.

What Is Open, What Is Closed In Bengaluru?

KSRTC and BMTC buses: Expected to stay off the roads in the city on September 26.

Private cab services (Ola, Uber): Not available in the city on September 26.

Schools & Colleges: Declared a holiday in support of the bandh; private schools will sport black bands on their arms.

Restaurants & Hotels: Most will remain open, as the Hotel Owners’ Association retracted support for the bandh.

Metro: Services will run without disruptions across the city.

Emergency services: Ambulances, pharma vehicles, and essential goods-carrying vehicles will operate as usual, along with hospitals and medical stores.

Calls for protests have prompted multinational firms, including Google and Walmart, to advise employees in Bengaluru to work from home on Tuesday, in an effort to minimize non-essential commuting during the strike. The 'Bengaluru Bandh' has been called in protest of the Karnataka government's decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, drawing support from farmers' groups, pro-Kannada activists, driver unions, and restaurant associations.

Various opposition parties, including BJP and JD(S), have extended their support for the bandh, emphasizing the need to maintain peace during the protests while standing against the decision to release Cauvery water.

BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Monday said his party would extend cooperation in ensuring that the Bengaluru bandh called by various organisations protesting against the release of Cauvery water is successful. He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar of behaving like agents of Tamil Nadu for complying with orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Water Regulation Committee, which the Supreme Court refused to interfere with.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy separately said his party too would be supporting tomorrow’s bandh. “I have asked my party workers to support the bandh. Our workers will support it. There should be no chance for any untoward incident,” he said.

Won’t Curtail Protests: CM Siddaramaiah

With protests intensifying, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said his government will not curtail them, but underlined the importance of maintaining peace. “In a democracy, we (the government) will not curtail protests, but BJP and JD(S) are trying to do politics on the issue,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Stating that the government will do everything in the interest of the state, as protecting the land, its water and language is a priority, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, “We will not try to control the protests, but peace has to be maintained and people should not face any difficulty.”