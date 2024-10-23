Bengaluru Building Collapse: Death Toll Reaches 5 As Search Ops Continue

Bengaluru Building Collapse: Four more bodies were recovered during the search and rescue operation after an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya here, police said on Wednesday.

Teams from the fire and emergency department, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been pressed into rescue operations since the incident occurred on Tuesday, they said.

The incident occurred at a time when the city was witnessing heavy downpour. One worker was killed and his body was recovered by the rescue team on Tuesday.

"So far, five bodies have been recovered and five others are injured. An operation is underway to trace another three who are suspected to be trapped," D Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Bengaluru) said.

The total number of people rescued so far is 13, he said. It is a seven-storey building, the official said. According to a preliminary inquiry, the entire building collapsed following which people got trapped underneath, a fire department official said.