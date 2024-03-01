trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726611
'1-Hour Timer Fixed For...': DK Shivakumar Says 10 Injured In 'Low-Intesnity' Bengaluru Cafe Blast

Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar said that a timer was fixed for blast to happen after 1 hour. He also urged all the Bangloreans to not panic and assured thorough investigation of the incident.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 08:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday called the explosion in Rameshwaram cafe a 'low intensity blast'. The Dy CM said that a timer was fixed for blast to happen after 1 hour. Shivakumar also urged all the Bangloreans to not panic and assured thorough investigation of the incident. "It was a low-intensity blast. A youth came and kept a small bag which exploded after an hour. About 10 people received injuries. 7-8 teams formed to probe the incident. We are looking at all angles. I ask every Banglorean to not worry," Shivakumar said while addressing the media in Bengaluru.

A bomb blast at a popular eatery in the city on Friday left ten persons injured and police have launched a probe from all angles after it emerged that an earlier suspected gas leak was not the cause of the explosion.

