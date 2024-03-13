New Delhi: Making its first arrest in Bengaluru cafe blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has nabbed a man named Mohammed Shabbir from Karnataka's Ballari, who is said to be a accomplice of the main accused. On March 1, a minor explosion took place at the Brookfield branch of the restaurant, resulting in injuries to both patrons and staff.

The establishment resumed operations this Friday, amidst a grand celebration of Mahashivratri, complete with heightened security protocols to prevent any future mishaps. The cafe began welcoming the general public from today.

In the aftermath of the March 1 event, the cafe underwent a police cordon as a component of the city police’s investigative efforts. As a consequence of their collaborative investigation into the explosion, the National Investigation Agency and the Central Crime Branch have apprehended a textile trader from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari and a member of the PFI.

