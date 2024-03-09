NewsIndia
RAMESHWARAM CAFE BLAST

Bengaluru Cafe Blast: NIA Releases New Images of Suspect, Seeks Public Assistance In Identification

The Rameshwaram Cafe reopened nearly a week after the blast on March 1 amid the hightened security.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bengaluru Cafe Blast: NIA Releases New Images of Suspect, Seeks Public Assistance In Identification

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released new images of the suspect in the Bengaluru Cafe blast. The agency is urging citizens to provide any information regarding the accused to help apprehend him as quickly as possible.

The agency had earlier released a CCTV footage of suspected bomber on its social media platforms. Releasing two clips NIA appealed to the public to help identify him. The agency assured that the identity of those who share any information about the suspect will be kept secret.

The first video, which is 49 seconds long, showed the suspect entering a BMTC bus and taking a seat. He then gets up from the middle seat and walks to the rear of the bus to dodge the CCTV camera. He is later seen lying down on the backseat and getting off the bus.

Rameshwaram Cafe Reopens

Meanwhile, the Rameshwaram Cafe, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, welcomed customers once again on Saturday morning, nearly a week after an explosion caused injuries to at least ten individuals. The incident occurred on March 1st in the Whitefield area of Bengaluru. 

Despite the recent adversity, the renowned cafe reopened its doors to the public amidst heightened security measures. Customers eagerly lined up outside the establishment for their chance to enter.

Prior to commencing operations, the cafe's co-founder, Raghavendra Rao, and the entire staff gathered to participate in the singing of the National Anthem.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
DNA Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA: What is purpose of madrasas on India Nepal border?
DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja