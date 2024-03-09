NewsIndia
BENGALURU CAFE BLAST

Bengaluru Cafe Blast: NIA Releases New Videos Capturing Suspect's Movements On Bus

The second video, which is nine seconds long, shows the suspect without his hat at a bus stop. The video also captures how he casually walks around the bus stop near a closed police outpost.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 07:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bengaluru Cafe Blast: NIA Releases New Videos Capturing Suspect's Movements On Bus

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the blast that rocked the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1, has shared two videos of the suspected bomber on its social media platforms and appealed to the public to help identify him, an official said. The NIA assured that the identity of those who share any information about the suspect will be kept secret. The first video, which is 49 seconds long, shows the suspect entering a BMTC bus and taking a seat. He then gets up from the middle seat and walks to the rear of the bus to dodge the CCTV camera. He is later seen lying down on the backseat and getting off the bus.

The second video, which is nine seconds long, shows the suspect without his hat at a bus stop. The video also captures how he casually walks around the bus stop near a closed police outpost.

“NIA seeks citizen’s cooperation in identifying the suspect linked to the Rameswaram Cafe Blast case. Call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to info.blr.nia@gov.in with any information. Your identity will remain confidential,” the NIA headquarters said in a message.

The NIA and the Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru Police are jointly probing the incident. Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Friday that the state government is hopeful of solving the Bengaluru Cafe blast case soon.

“The central agencies are tracking the suspected bomber. We have learnt that he travelled by bus,” Parameshwara told reporters in Tumakuru city. He said that the police were checking all the CCTV footage of the buses that the bomber used to travel from Bengaluru.

“Until the accused is caught, we cannot link the incident to any organisation,” Parameshwara said. The Rameshwaram Cafe, where a low-intensity IED blast occurred a week ago, re-opened on Friday, with the owners dismissing any business rivalry as the motive behind the incident.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
DNA Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA: What is purpose of madrasas on India Nepal border?
DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja