New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the blast that rocked the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1, has shared two videos of the suspected bomber on its social media platforms and appealed to the public to help identify him, an official said. The NIA assured that the identity of those who share any information about the suspect will be kept secret. The first video, which is 49 seconds long, shows the suspect entering a BMTC bus and taking a seat. He then gets up from the middle seat and walks to the rear of the bus to dodge the CCTV camera. He is later seen lying down on the backseat and getting off the bus.

The second video, which is nine seconds long, shows the suspect without his hat at a bus stop. The video also captures how he casually walks around the bus stop near a closed police outpost.

“NIA seeks citizen’s cooperation in identifying the suspect linked to the Rameswaram Cafe Blast case. Call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to info.blr.nia@gov.in with any information. Your identity will remain confidential,” the NIA headquarters said in a message.

NIA seeks citizen cooperation in identifying the suspect linked to the #RameswaramCafeBlastCase.

Call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to info.blr.nia@gov.in with any information.

Your identity will remain confidential. #BengaluruCafeBlast pic.twitter.com/l0KUPnoBZD — NIA India (@NIA_India) March 8, 2024

The NIA and the Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru Police are jointly probing the incident. Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Friday that the state government is hopeful of solving the Bengaluru Cafe blast case soon.

“The central agencies are tracking the suspected bomber. We have learnt that he travelled by bus,” Parameshwara told reporters in Tumakuru city. He said that the police were checking all the CCTV footage of the buses that the bomber used to travel from Bengaluru.

“Until the accused is caught, we cannot link the incident to any organisation,” Parameshwara said. The Rameshwaram Cafe, where a low-intensity IED blast occurred a week ago, re-opened on Friday, with the owners dismissing any business rivalry as the motive behind the incident.