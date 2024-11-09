Bengaluru Coconut Vendor Throws Challenge To Quick Commerce Giants In Viral Ad — CHECK POST

A post shared by a coconut vendor in Bengaluru displaying a challenge to quick commerce giants like Zepto, Blinkit, and BigBasket has gone viral on social media. After the post went viral on social media, the post fueled a debate on the rising costs of convenience shopping.

In a handwritten sign, the coconut vendor compared the price of a single coconut offered by these apps, ranging between Rs 70 and Rs 80, to his own price of just Rs 55.

The ad was shared by a user on social media platform X and was originally captured by Nithish Ravella, who questioned, “Will quick commerce affect roadside coconut vendors?” The challenge thrown by the vendor prompted several users on X to react to the rising trend of quick commerce and its impact on local businesses.

Will Quick Commerce affect roadside coconut vendors?



Several others lamented how these platforms have changed the shopping habits of people yet are increasingly pricey. “These quick commerce companies prey on you and my time limitations and bill on convenience. Mind you, they’re only going to become more expensive. Ever since I deleted Zomato and Swiggy, my expenses have gone down, and I eat less from outside, and when I do, I move around and reach out,” a user wrote.

“Big basket daily subscription of tender coconut is Rs 58-60. Delivers at the doorstep. No delivery charge. So there is no hassle of driving/walking along dusty roads, saving on petrol. All in all, Rs 5 extra is absolutely worth it,” said another user. The incident stirred up a backlash on social media. Many users slammed the apps for its lack of quality control and customer service.