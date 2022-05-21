हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bengaluru

Bengaluru: College girl dies after falling from second floor of mall, friend injured

According to preliminary information, while climbing the stairs, the 18-year-old girl allegedly slipped and fell from the second floor of the 5th Avenue Mall on Brigade Road in Bengaluru. 

Representational image

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old girl died after falling off the second floor of a mall in Bengaluru on Saturday. Her male friend, who also fell with her, broke his leg. The incident took place in the 5th Avenue Mall on Brigade Road in Cubbon Park police station limits. The deceased girl has been identified as Lia, while her male friend has been identified as Chris Peter. The victim was a resident of Cox town while her friend lives in HAL. Both were doing their second year in commerce at Saint Joseph`s College in Bengaluru.

They had come to the mall for shopping with their friends. According to preliminary information, while climbing the stairs, the girl allegedly slipped and fell from the second floor.

Peter also jumped to save her, but in vain. The girl had suffered severe head injury and succumbed to profuse bleeding. Peter was saved as he fell on her, the police said.

Central DCP Sharanappa said that the exact sequence of events is yet to be ascertained.

The police are questioning their friends in this regard. They have also obtained CCTV footage from the mall.

