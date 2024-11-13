Advertisement
Bengaluru Couple Posts Pictures Of Balcony Plants On Facebook, But Gets Arrested Instead--Know Why

Originally from Namchi, the couple posted a video of their balcony covered in plants appeared on social media, but netizens were quick to spot ganja plants.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 02:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: When a couple from Bengaluru uploaded a Facebook video, they unintentionally showed two ganja plants growing in their balcony garden. Social media users took notice of the video and reported the plants to the police. Following a raid, Bengaluru police seized approximately 54 grams of cannabis and 17 flower pots; two of them were found to contain ganja. The couple were arrested by the police.

Originally from Namchi, Sikkim, Sagar Gurung, 37, and his wife, Urmila Kumari, 38, are residents of the city's MSR Nagar, Sadashivanagar neighborhood. Sagar manages a small restaurant while Urmila is a homemaker. On October 18, a video of their balcony covered in plants appeared on social media, drawing the attention of users of ganja plants who later reported the plants to the authorities.

The cops raided the location on November 5 after receiving the tip. The couple initially refused to cooperate, but upon closer inspection police found two empty flower pots, which suggested that the plants had been quickly removed. Under pressure, the couple admitted to cultivating ganja. Later, the cops located the dustbin where they had tried to get rid of the plants.

Following the raid, approximately 54 grams of cannabis and 17 flower pots were seized; two of them were found to contain ganja. Police are looking into whether the plants were grown for commercial purposes. Additionally, the authorities have been investigating if there is a wider network. 

The couple have been released on bail but they face ongoing legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

