हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amulya Leona

Bengaluru court grants bail to Amulya Leona, the girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' at anti-CAA protest

Amulya Leona, the girl who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Bengaluru, has been granted bail. The case was ongoing in the lower courts and Bangalore high court for near about four months after which the 19-year-old student Amulya Leona can secure bail.

Bengaluru court grants bail to Amulya Leona, the girl who shouted &#039;Pakistan zindabad&#039; at anti-CAA protest

Bengaluru: Amulya Leona, the girl who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Bengaluru, has been granted bail. The case was ongoing in the lower courts and Bangalore high court for near about four months after which the 19-year-old student Amulya Leona can secure bail.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court had denied her bail saying that she might abscond. However, the magistrate court granted her a “default bail” since Bengaluru police had failed to file a charge sheet in the case within the mandated 90 days period.

Amulya was arrested during a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which had led to a debate on the use of sedition charges.

Amulya was also in controversy because of her Facebook posts which said "Zindabad" to all the countries: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Srilanka, Afghanistan. 

Further, she wrote: "We as kids are taught that we should respect our motherland and as a kid I would like to say that a people make the country and that the people of the respective countries should be respected."

Amulya hails from Chikmagalur in Karnataka. Asaddudin Owaisi, the president of the AIMIM party was delivering a speech when Amulya rushed towards him and upstaged the party president. However, Owaisi had said that he condemned the act. "I immediately rushed to her, and told her that 'I will not tolerate this nonsense'. I don't even know this lady is," he said.

 

Tags:
Amulya LeonaBailBengalaru courtPakistan Zindabad slogan
Next
Story

Andhra Pradesh Manabadi Inter result 2020: APBIE to declare result today evening
  • 2,86,579Confirmed
  • 8,102Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M3S

‘Horror truth’ of Delhi on coronavirus