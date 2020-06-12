Bengaluru court grants bail to Amulya Leona, the girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' at anti-CAA protest

Bengaluru: Amulya Leona, the girl who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Bengaluru, has been granted bail. The case was ongoing in the lower courts and Bangalore high court for near about four months after which the 19-year-old student Amulya Leona can secure bail.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court had denied her bail saying that she might abscond. However, the magistrate court granted her a “default bail” since Bengaluru police had failed to file a charge sheet in the case within the mandated 90 days period.

Amulya was arrested during a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which had led to a debate on the use of sedition charges.

Amulya was also in controversy because of her Facebook posts which said "Zindabad" to all the countries: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Srilanka, Afghanistan.

Further, she wrote: "We as kids are taught that we should respect our motherland and as a kid I would like to say that a people make the country and that the people of the respective countries should be respected."

Amulya hails from Chikmagalur in Karnataka. Asaddudin Owaisi, the president of the AIMIM party was delivering a speech when Amulya rushed towards him and upstaged the party president. However, Owaisi had said that he condemned the act. "I immediately rushed to her, and told her that 'I will not tolerate this nonsense'. I don't even know this lady is," he said.