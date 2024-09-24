Advertisement
BENGALURU FRIDGE MURDER CASE

Bengaluru Fridge Murder Case: Husband Accuses Lover in Wife's Killing, Police Identify Prime Suspect

Hemant claimed that Mahalakshmi had been having an affair with a man from Uttarakhand. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 09:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bengaluru Fridge Murder Case: Husband Accuses Lover in Wife's Killing, Police Identify Prime Suspect

In a shocking murder case from Bengaluru, Hemant Das, the husband of Mahalakshmi, whose dismembered body was discovered inside a refrigerator, has alleged that his wife had been involved in an extramarital affair. He suspects her lover may be responsible for the crime.

Husband's Suspicion of Lover's Role

Hemant, while speaking to the media, claimed that Mahalakshmi had been having an affair with a man from Uttarakhand. He further mentioned that he had previously filed a complaint against this individual at the Nelamangala police station. Following the complaint, restrictions were imposed on the alleged lover, preventing him from visiting Bengaluru. "I don't know where else they might have met after that," Hemant told India Today, indicating uncertainty about the extent of the affair's continuation.

 Police Identify Prime Suspect

The Bengaluru police, who are leading the investigation, have confirmed they have identified a prime suspect in the case. City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand shared that efforts are underway to apprehend the individual. “The investigation is being conducted from all angles, and though the prime suspect has been identified, we cannot disclose more details as it may aid the accused,” he stated. The suspect is believed to be from outside Karnataka, but further details are currently being withheld.

Clues and Leads in the Investigation

Karnataka's Home Minister G. Parameshwara provided an update earlier today, stating that the police have gathered substantial information and clues regarding the case. "An individual, possibly linked to the crime, has been identified. There are indications that he is from West Bengal," the minister added. However, he emphasized the need for more concrete evidence before making any definitive statements.

 Previous Complaints Filed by Mahalakshmi and Hemant

A police officer from the Nelamangala station revealed that Mahalakshmi had filed a complaint against Hemant in February, accusing him of assault. In response, Hemant had also lodged a complaint, accusing Mahalakshmi of infidelity. According to media reports, the police registered a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR), and family members attempted to mediate and resolve the tensions between the couple.

