Bengaluru girl Arudra booked for displaying 'Free Kashmir' placard

New Delhi: Bengaluru Police on Friday (February 20) lodged an FIR against the girl, Arudra, for holding a placard reading 'Dalit Mukti, Kashmir Mukti (free Kashmir) & Muslim Mukti' in Kannada language.

The FIR was registered under IPC section 153(A) at the SJ Park police station for displaying 'Free Kashmir' placard at Town Hall protest organised by Hindu Jagaran Samiti against Amulya Leona for raising pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM.

Arudra was taken into custody today after she was found sitting with the Hindu Jagaran Samiti protesters with the placard displaying 'Free Kashmir'.

Earlier Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that the girl was taken in custody for interrogation, adding "The girl is a fashion designer ... she is not minor ...She is regretting her action," he said, adding "She does not know anything about CAA /NRC."

Rao said that "a case has been registered against the girl (Amulya) and others. She has been remanded to judicial custody. We are looking at role of organisers. Role of honourable MP(Asaduddin Owaisi) does not figure anywhere as he was also an invitee."

Meanwhile, an FIR was filed against Amulya Leona, and she has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Her residence at Gubbi Gadde village Chikmagalur was also vandalised by protesters earlier in the day.

On Thursday, Amulya had raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan during an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM in Karnataka.