Bengaluru Horror! Man Stabs 20-Year-Old Woman To Death For Refusing Love Proposal

Bengaluru: In Hubbali, Karnataka, a 20-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death. Apparently, she rejected a neighbor's relationship proposal. According to reports, Girish Sawant, 21, allegedly entered Anjali Ambigera's home this morning while she was sleeping and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife. Police is searching for Sawant, who is currently escaping.

Reportedly, it has come to light that Anjali had been pushed by Girish to initiate a romantic relationship, but she had declined. The attack was started by this. When police went to the victim's house, they found her body. Her relatives can be seen in heartbreaking images weeping over the loss.

Hubbali-Dharwad police chief Gopal Byakod said the murder was reported in Veerapur Oni village. "We have registered the case and are investigating further to ascertain the motive behind this tragic incident. A team has been formed to apprehend the perpetrator," he said.

Recently, Hubbali witnessed another horrifying college campus murder of a 23-year-old Neha Hiremath by her former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik.

Neha was repeatedly stabbed by Fayaz on the campus. Upon being taken to a hospital, she was pronounced dead. According to a senior officer, the attacker admitted to police during questioning that he was seeing Neha, but she had abruptly stopped seeing him.