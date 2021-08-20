Bengaluru imposes new COVID-19 restrictions ahead of festivals, check details here

New Delhi: The Bengaluru civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday (August 19, 2021) issued new set of COVID-19 restrictions in the city in view of the upcoming festive season and the threat of possible COVID-19 third wave.

According to the order issued by BBMP, fresh guidelines have been issued to control crowding at marketplaces and the concerned officials have been instructed to conduct surprise visits at places that are expected to see large footfall during the festivals.

"BBMP health officers must raise awareness regarding Covid preventive measures issued by headquarters amongst public and vendors on the previous day and on the day of the festival via loudspeakers," BBMP said in a press statement.

"Raise awareness regarding Covid preventive measures issued by headquarters amongst public and merchants on the previous day and on the day of the festival via loudspeakers using the patrol vehicles deployed to the marshals at eight zonal levels by the Chief Marshal," it added.

The Bengaluru civic body also announced that it will impose a fine of Rs 250 on people who are found flouting the mandatory facemask rule. BBMP also directed the owners of shops, restaurants and mall to ensure that their staff is vaccinated with at least one dose.

"Shops, restaurants, and mall owners must ensure that the staff and public are wearing masks and maintaining physical distance," the BBMP said.

"Marshals, senior and junior health inspectors must pay surprise visits to shops, restaurants, market areas and malls to ensure Covid-19 preventive measures are being followed," it further stated.

Additionally, the BBMP Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta has directed the zonal joint commissioners, health officers and chief marshals to strictly enforce and supervise the guidelines released by the BBMP.

Earlier, last week, Karnataka revenue minister R Ashok had stated that the state government may impose strict restrictions in the state after August 15. However, putting all the speculations at ease, the minister in charge of COVID-19 management in Bengaluru said that there is no proposal before the state government to impose lockdown in the city, adding that the number of COVID-19 cases is coming down in Bengaluru gradually.

"But in the districts where it (number) is increasing, we have given instructions to Deputy Commissioners there, and they are taking measures like weekend curfew, among others," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,432 new cases of coronavirus and 27 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.34 lakh and the toll to 37,088, the health department said.

The day also saw 1,538 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,76,377. Out of 1,432 new cases reported on Thursday, 318 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 294 discharges and 2 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 21,133. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.80 percent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.88 percent.

(With PTI inputs)

